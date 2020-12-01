Private cannabis stores are coming to Yellowknife. Photo supplied by Pixabay.

Two private cannabis stores will be opening in Yellowknife after they received approval from the GNWT.

ReLeaf NT and Trailblazers Cannabis Shop will now be allowed to sell cannabis after the Minister of Finance approved their proposals.

The process took nearly two years. Prior to the announcement, the territorial government, through the NT Liquor Licensing Corporation were the only organization licensed to sell cannabis.

Prices for cannabis had been dropping in the territory, partly due to sales of illegal cannabis.

Back in July when all prices of cannabis products were lowered by ten per cent at stores across NT, Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Finance said the GNWT is committed to eliminating the illegal sale of cannabis by providing residents with legal access to safe and secure products.

ReLeaf NT were the successful applicants through the territory’s proposal process.

“We’ve spent the last eighteen months working through the rigorous qualification and proposal process,” Luke Wood, from ReLeaf NT said in a statement. “We’re now putting the finishing touches on our new full-service, cutting edge downtown location.

ReLeaf NT will operate at 5123 51st Street in Yellowknife.

The Yellowknife Liquor Shop, located off of Old Airport Road, has “agreed to separate liquor sales and cannabis sales.” Trailblazers are moving into the space next to the Yellowknife Liquor Shop, who won’t be selling cannabis anymore.

Trailblazers Cannabis Shop will operate at 100 Borden Drive, Unit 12, in Yellowknife.

“Having a standalone store with more space is something we have been working toward for the last two years,” Edward Eggenberger from Trailblazers Cannabis Shop said in a statement.

The GNWT issued requests for proposals for private cannabis retailers in Hay River, Fort Smith, Norman Wells, Inuvik, and Fort Simpson.

Applications for the Hay River proposal window close this week.