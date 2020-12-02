Renovations to the Deh Gáh Got’ıe Koe Seniors complex in Fort Providence have been completed, the GNWT announced.

The renovations will allow four more seniors to live in the community, by providing seven extra units in the complex.

The centre is made up of three buildings, a main building which is supported by two independent “wings.”

“Seniors are a key part of our community,” Fort Providence Mayor Danny Beaulieu said in a statement. “Ensuring that seniors have housing in the community is important to us.”

Enabling seniors to age in place with dignity is one of the 19th Legislative Assembly’s points on their mandate.

“This government is committed to ensuring that our elders receive support to age in place with dignity,” Paulie Chinna, the Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation said in a statement.

“A crucial part of ensuring the health and well-being of our elders is housing and I am pleased to have worked with the community leadership and local businesses to work on this project,” she added.

“Together we are ensuring our elders can stay in their home communities, surrounded by their family, friends and familiar supports.”