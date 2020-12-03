Hay River RCMP had a potentially violent situation present itself, and took a man from Hay River safely into custody. On Tuesday, December 1st, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members were approached by a man armed with a knife, who made threats regarding potential self-harm. Officers immediately called for additional police resources and engaged the man in discussion.

Officers utilized various intervention techniques with the goal of taking the man safely into custody. Communication and de-escalation was used and both the Conducted Energy Weapon and pepper spray were deployed. RCMP were finally able to take him safely into custody. No one was injured during the event, however, the man was transported to the Regional Hospital as a safety precaution. No charges have been laid at this time, the investigation continues.

“Our members were involved in a highly emotional situation, where critical thinking and the deployment of various techniques were required to safely end the situation. We are thankful for the outcome and that no one was injured” states Sgt Kurtis Pillipow, Hay River RCMP Detachment Commander.

RCMP remind the public to call 9-1-1 or your local detachment if you believe someone may be in distress. They add that officers are trained to de-escalate a situation and the safety of the person, and those who may be around them, is of the utmost importance.