Dentals services in several rural communities in the Northwest Territories will resume, after they’d been suspended because of COVID-19.

Back in March, Indigenous Services Canada issued a statement to NWT Dental Contractors and NWT Health Centres that due to COVID-19 guidelines all non-urgent dental travel would have to be suspended.

Now, services will resume in Fort Providence, Sambaa K’e, Fort Simpson, Norman Wells, Fort Resolution and Aklavik.

“Oral health and access to dentists is a critical part of overall health and wellness,” Julie Green, Minister of Health and Social Services said in a statement. “I am pleased with the collaborative work across Government to resume these services.”

Other communities in the territory will have visiting dental services return when required upgrades to medical facilities are completed, according to the health department.

In addition to private practice dental clinics providing services in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Inuvik and Hay River, visiting private dentists will now also be able to resume in these communities.

Although dental services in the Northwest Territories aren’t covered by insurance, the GNWT is continuing to partner with Indigenous Services Canada to set aside space in GNWT health facilities for private dentists to practice, as well as supporting travel of dentists to deliver services to NWT residents.