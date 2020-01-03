Elizabeta Alaga (L-R), Val Braden, and MLA Julie Green held a press conference today to help located their missing friend. Petrovic hasn't been heard from since Dec. 26, 2019. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

Friends of Sladjana Petrovic are seeking the public’s assistance in locating their missing friend.

Today, January 3, MLA Julie Green along with friends of Petrovic, Elizabeta Alaga and Val Braden, organized a press conference in Yellowknife to help locate Petrovic.

Petrovic was reportedly last seen on December 26 in the downtown area. RCMP began a missing person investigation on December 27, when she was reported missing.

According to MLA Green, Petrovic lived in her own apartment downtown. She’s of Serbian origin. Serbian is her first language although she does speak English. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

“The purpose of this news conference is to highlight the fact that Sladjana disappeared and hasn’t been heard from since Boxing Day,” MLA Green said. “This is very unusual behavior for her and we’re very worried about where she is. We are appealing to her for her to check in with her friends. And with the RCMP, even if she’s doing fine to call and let us know that she is doing fine. We’re also, of course, are interested in whether the public has any more information to offer about having seen her through the Christmas period.”

Sladjana Petrovic is described as Caucasian, 5’7” / 170 cm, 257 lbs / 117 kg, heavy build, shoulder-length “salt and pepper” brown hair and blue eyes. No clothing description at this time, however, Sladjana may be wearing a blue jacket and sneakers/running shoes. She may also be wearing an over-the-should satchel style purse.

“She has lived in Yellowknife for about 20 years. But she was a very quiet and self-contained person,” MLA Green said, “Not a huge network of friends but the network she has is a very loyal circle of dedicated friends.”

Elizabeta Alaga has known Petrovic for over 20 years.

“She has some friends in town who really care about her,” Alaga said. “I would love for people in Yellowknife to know that Sladjana will not harm anybody or do anything wrong in this community.”

“Sladjana you need to take your medication,” Alaga added. But Alaga would not disclose the type of illness the missing woman has.

Val Braden has a message for her lost friend. “If you’re fine, that’s wonderful. please get in touch with us. We love you. We miss you. We hope you’re doing okay. Please let us know.” Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

Val Braden has been friends with Sladjana since 2006.

“We miss you. We are concerned about you, your friends, your whole community is looking for you,” Braden said. “If you’re fine, that’s wonderful. Please get in touch with us. We love you. We miss you. We hope you’re doing okay. Please let us know.”

According to the friends of Sladjana, this is not the first time she has gone missing.

“She has gone missing once before when she was ill,” Alaga said. “She was missing once before in Edmonton for a few days.”

Sladjana’s residence is in the downtown area. Residents are asked to keep a lookout for her. Anyone with information on whereabouts of Sladjana Petrovic is asked to contact either Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: nwtnutips to 274637.

