At this time, despite the dedicated, multi-level police investigation, there have been no confirmed sightings, interactions or activity from Sladjana Petrovic since she was last seen on December 26, 2019 at 3:40 p.m. Arthur C. Green/RCMP File Photo

The Yellowknife RCMP continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman, Sladjana Petrovic, age 60.

Sladjana was reportedly last seen on December 26 in the downtown area. RCMP began a missing person investigation on December 27, when she was reported missing.

The RCMP have issued pleas for assistance from the public since December 30, 2019. Today, they renew their request and provide updated information.

Sladjana Petrovic is described as Caucasian, 5’7” / 170 cm, 257 lbs / 117 kg, heavy build, shoulder-length “salt and pepper” brown hair and blue eyes.

The investigation has produced the latest image, taken the day before her disappearance. Sladjana is seen wearing a dark blue jacket, with light blue liner, a pink or red shirt, black or dark pants, and running shoes. She appears to be carrying a grey/black bag or purse. It is believed Sladjana was wearing the same clothes when she was last seen.

The investigation confirms that Sladjana was last seen at approximately 3:40 p.m. on December 26, leaving her apartment building on 53 Street and walking towards Franklin Avenue. She is believed to be wearing a dark blue jacket, red/pink shirt, dark pants and running shoes.

Elizabeta Alaga (L-R), Val Braden, and MLA Julie Green held a press conference to help locate their missing friend. Petrovic hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 26, 2019. Arthur C. Green/100.1 The Moose

Investigators continue to canvas the area, as residences and businesses in the downtown area surrounding 53 Street may have video footage from security cameras, “Nest” cams and vehicle dash cams. Residents are asked to review their footage between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and midnight, December 26, 2019 and provide police with any sightings.

The Yellowknife Ground Search and Rescue (YKGSAR) have been actively patrolling the downtown area, including back alleys and checking yards. Please be aware these patrols may continue.

Additional to the YKGSAR patrols and RCMP canvasses, downtown residents are asked to report anything that may appear unusual in their backyards and outbuildings.

Sladjana has been known to visit Calgary and Edmonton in the past. The RCMP Yellowknife Detachment is working with partner agencies in Alberta. The media release was shared with Alberta, should Sladjana be making her way from Yellowknife to Alberta.

The investigators of the Yellowknife RCMP General Investigative Section continue to work on this priority investigation. They have been supported by the NT RCMP Police Dog Services, Yellowknife RCMP and resources from other units as required. At this time, despite the dedicated, multi-level police investigation, there have been no confirmed sightings, interactions or activity from Sladjana Petrovic since she was last seen on December 26, 2019 at 3:40 p.m.

“Our investigators continue to work around the clock to locate Ms. Petrovic. We are concerned about her well-being and any pieces of information can assist, so please contact us with any information you may have,” Inspector Alex Laporte, Yellowknife RCMP Detachment Commander said. “Our investigators are following every possible lead to locate Ms. Petrovic”

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Sladjana Petrovic is asked to contact either Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: nwtnutips to 274637.

