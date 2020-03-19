In what has been two weeks full of concerning news, Folk on the Rocks has not only released its second wave of performers, but also a statement saying they are optimistic that they will be able to move ahead for the 40th Anniversary festival on July 17th-19th.

The festival organizers note that at the time of writing, the risk of COVID-19 is low in the community, and that they are confident that the current social-distancing precautions being taken will be alleviated in time for Folk On The Rocks this July.

That being said, they do note that they are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take direction from the NWT Public Health Officer closer to festival season.

“In the event that Folk On The Rocks 2020 is cancelled due to COVID-19, patrons would receive an automatic refund on their ticket.”

In the meantime, here is the second wave of artists that will be performing at the 40th Anniversary of Folk On The Rocks:

First up is one of the North’s biggest acts: PIQSIQ. Hailing from Nunavut, sisters Tiffany Kuliktana Ayalik and Kayley Inuksuk Mackay, come together to create a powerful Inuit style throat singing duo.

The second performer announced is NWT’s own, Digawolf. Coming off the release of their all-new album “Yellowstone”, Digawolf had a huge 2019 as they were JUNO nominated for Indigenous Artists of the Year.

Delhi 2 Dublin is next. Their sound flows from high-level folk and alternative-pop, blended and delivered across an array of acoustic instruments—dhol, tabla, violin, guitar—and electronic beats.

Hailing from Canada’s east coast, FOTR is also welcoming Mo Kenney this year. Her second album “In My Dreams” hit the Canadian indie music scene hard with hits like “Telephone”, and “I Faked It”.

Ramping up to one of their headlining acts, FOTR is welcoming to the North: Donovan Woods and the Opposition. Starting with his 2009 debut, Woods paints his themes – of heartache and joy with connection and redemption.

And headlining the festival is the group the organizers tabbed as “the act that we are the most excited for,” Canadian Icons: Tegan and Sara. Tegan and Sara are recognized for their chart-topping hits, including The Lego Movie title track “Everything is AWESOME!!!”. Since hitting the Canadian music scene in 1999, the duo has gone on to win multiple JUNO awards as well as receiving a Grammy nomination in 2013.

Additional performers announced by Folk On The Rocks include: Northcote, Jay Gilday, Joey O’Neil, Ponteix, Yellowknife’s Miranda Currie, Kelly McLeod and Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife.

The first wave of performers was announced on March 5th.