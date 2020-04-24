Behchoko RCMP is asking the public for assistance in finding the two missing crash victims from Wednesday’s (April 22nd) single vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Mosquito Creek, south of Behchoko.

Out of the vehicle’s five occupants, two individuals were transported by ground ambulance to Yellowknife for medical treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A third occupant, a woman from Behchoko, was found deceased.

Investigators confirmed that two other occupants of the vehicle left the scene prior to the arrival of the RCMP. There whereabouts or health condition are currently unknown.

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of these individuals as it is not known if they are injured.

“At this time, we are seeking the public’s help regarding anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Highway 3, specifically any dashcam footage or vehicles that could have picked up any of the vehicle’s occupants”, says Sergeant Ryan Plustwa, Behchoko RCMP Detachment Commander.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Behchoko RCMP at 392-1111.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637