In a post to her personal Facebook page, Lisa Marie, the mother of missing 22-year-old Breanna Menacho, confirmed that Menacho was found dead Wednesday May 6th.

In the post, Marie says “my daughter Breanna Menacho’s body was found Wednesday night. She has been sent to Edmonton for an autopsy, and should be home early next week. My family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time, it is truly amazing how our community as well communities from across the north/country have reached out to show their support. Breanna was such a giving person, she had the biggest heart and the most kindest soul, she would be so happy that all of you are here for us”

Around 12:30 PM Wednesday May 6th, Yellowknife RCMP released a statement asking the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Breanna Menacho.

RCMP stated Menacho was last seen in the area of Butler Road, Tuesday, May 5th, at approximately 10:00 AM.