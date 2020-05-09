In a statement Friday May 8th, NWT’s Minister of Finance announced that the territorial government will allocate $8.7-million in funding to support five NWT passenger-based airlines.

Caroline Wawzonek says this funding is to ensure that these companies can continue to provide scheduled connections into communities and provide essential goods as well as to offset the economic impact suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GNWT will allocate $5.37-million to Canadian North, $1.57-million to Air Tindi, $793,000 to Northwestern Air Lease, $589,000 to North Wright Airways and $381,000 to Aklak Air.

The funding is part of a broader $130-million announced by the federal government on April 14 to help the territories and northern businesses during the pandemic.

This new funding is in addition to nearly the $2-million saved through waiving off all landing fees at NWT airports, as well as leases, licences, and concession fees for all businesses operating at NWT airports.

In the announcement Wawzonek says this is part one of two phases.

She says work will continue with Transport Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) towards additional funding for the NWT aviation industry beyond scheduled passenger service airlines, such as charter companies and rotary wings.