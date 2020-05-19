On Friday May 8th, NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit identified and charged 27-year-old Devon Larabie for the murder of 22-year old Breanna Menacho.

On the afternoon of Wednesday May 13th, RCMP also arrested and charged 24-year-old Jordan Nande, from Fort Liard, and 21-year-old Lisa Brule, from Yellowknife for the murder of Menacho.

The Yellowknife RCMP Officer in charge of the investigation said RCMP remains in contact with Ms. Menacho’s family and will continue to do so in this difficult time.

On Wednesday, May 6th Breanna Menacho was reported missing. Later that day, RCMP was alerted to a residence in the area of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue where they found Breanna, deceased.