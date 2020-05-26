On Tuesday May 26th, the NWT’s territory-wide Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency were extended as of May 27th to now expire on June 9th.

On Tuesday May 12th, the territorial government had extended both emergency orders to expire on May 26th (Today)

NWT’s Minister of Health and Social Services Diane Thom extended the territory-wide Public Health Emergency and Premier Caroline Cochrane, in her capacity as Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, extended the territory-wide state of emergency.

This ensures maintained support for checkpoints and isolation centres, as well as the ability to respond to any potential new cases and the impacts that might arise.

The decision comes just over a week into eased restrictions as described within Phase One of the Emerging Wisely plan.

The Territorial Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency have been extended due to continuing needs to respond to #covid19 https://t.co/8HYh7Gn6AS pic.twitter.com/XehHIDW7a8 — GNWT Newsroom (@GNWTNewsroom) May 26, 2020

Nevertheless, officials urge residents to remember that most travel into the NWT by non-residents is prohibited with limited exceptions.

NWT residents entering the NWT are still required to self-isolate for 14 days in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River or Fort Smith before travelling to their home community.

All residents are reminded to follow the orders and advice from the Chief Public Health Officer during this challenging time.

Any person who has any questions or inquiries can contact Protect NWT at protectnwt@gov.nt.ca or 1-833-378-8297 or visit the NWT’s official website here.