The territory-wide Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency have been extended in the Northwest Territories. Both extensions will take effect as of June 10th and expire on June 23rd.

On Tuesday May 26th, the territorial government had extended both emergency orders to expire on June 9th.

Minister of Health and Social Services Diane Thom extended the territory-wide Public Health Emergency under the Northwest Territories’ Public Health Act on the recommendation of Chief Public Health Officer Kami Kandola.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, in her capacity of Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, extended the territory-wide state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act.

NWT residents entering the NWT are still required to self-isolate for 14 days in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River or Fort Smith before travelling to their home community.

In order to ensure ongoing support of the Public Heath orders, including checkpoints and isolation centres, as well as the ability to respond to any potential new cases and the impacts that might arise, the GNWT feels it is necessary to continue to maintain a Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency.

The GNWT notes that nationwide spread is the biggest risk of expanding spread within the territories and Dr. Kandola has indicated she will continue to recommend extensions to the Public Health Emergency until the situation has changed considerably across Canada.

All residents are reminded to follow the orders and advice from the Chief Public Health Officer during this time.