The territory-wide Public Health Emergency and the State of Emergency have been extended in the NWT. Both extensions will take effect as of June 24th and expire on July 8th.

On Tuesday June 9th, the territorial government had extended both emergency orders to expire on June 23rd.

Minister of Health and Social Services Diane Thom extended the territory-wide Public Health Emergency under the Northwest Territories’ Public Health Act on the recommendation of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, in her capacity of Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, extended the territory-wide state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act.

In a release sent out by the GNWT, they state that to protect the health of NWT residents, there will continue to be a need for appropriate public health measures and restrictions, including the continuation of the state of Public Health Emergency and the implementation of public health orders issued and enforced by the CPHO.

“As a result of these measures, the NWT has been successful in managing the risk of COVID-19 to date and has been able to begin implementing Emerging Wisely, the CPHO’s plan for relaxing public health restrictions.”

The release continues saying that from the start, the addition of the State Of Emergency to support the Public Health Emergency was a proactive measure to ensure the government’s preparedness to respond to any situation that may arise.

“Extension of the State of Emergency continues to give the GNWT the option of accessing exceptional powers under the Emergency Management Act to support the implementation of the Public Health Emergency and public health orders if needed.”

The GNWT will continue to review its actions and arrangements for responding to the pandemic to ensure they remain effective and are aligned with the current circumstances, including relaxed restrictions as identified in Emerging Wisely.

The GNWT is reminding everyone that travel within the NWT is restricted with limited exceptions. Everyone entering the NWT is still required to self-isolate for 14 days in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River or Fort Smith before travelling to their home community – with few exceptions.

All residents are also reminded to follow the orders and advice from the Chief Public Health Officer as we proceed in Phase 2 of the Emerging Wisely plan.