A positive COVID-19 test at Diavik Diamond Mine has now been validated by Alberta Precision Laboratories. The Ontario resident is doing well and remains isolated on-site.

Upon discovery of the presumptive case, 37 people were isolated on-site out of an abundance of caution. Further investigation determined 16 could be safely released from isolation.

Diavik Diamond Mine has medical expertise on-site and will be in regular contact with public health officials as they monitor the situation and investigate contacts.

Mine employees are being kept up-to-date and are following additional precautions to avoid any potential contact with those who are isolated.

Public health leadership say they have carefully assessed the situation and determined that there is no additional risk to NWT communities or workers on-site resulting from this case.

This case will not be included in the territory’s statistics as the individual is an Ontario resident.

This is the 2nd positive case at Diavik within the last two months. Both cases came from outside of the territory.