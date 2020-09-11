The NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit have charged a man in connection to the homicide in Hay River.

James Colosimo, 31-year-old from Hay River, has been charged with murder.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Hay River RCMP responded to a call for service and found in a residence an 18-year-old woman, deceased.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after. Colosimo is scheduled to appear in Territorial Court on Monday, September 14th.

The NWT Coroner Service is assisting the RCMP with this investigation, which is still ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.