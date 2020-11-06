The NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit have laid charges against Ahmed Mohamed for Murder and Assault Causing Bodily Harm. They are requesting assistance from the public to locate the individual.

A warrant for arrest of 21-year-old Ahmed Mohamed aka “Scotty” has been issued for the following offences of Murder and Assault Causing Bodily Harm regarding October 31’s suspicious death, which has now been classified as a homicide.

“Through the investigation we were able to identify an individual in relation to the homicide. The investigation indicates this is not a random incident. While there may be some element of risk to the public, we do not believe there is imminent danger to the general public. Given the circumstances of the investigation, we advise extreme caution. Do not approach and call RCMP if you see him or know where he is” states Cst Matt Halstead, NT RCMP Major Crimes.

Investigators are confident Mohamed is in the Yellowknife area and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Mohamed is a black male, 5’7”, 110 pounds with black curly hair, which may be braided, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Ahmed Mohamed “Scotty” is asked to call NT RCMP Major Crimes immediately at 867-669-1111. If an emergency, call 911 and clearly state it involves Ahmed Mohamed “Scotty” wanted for arrest.