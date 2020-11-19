Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nunavut, bringing the territory’s total up to 74.

Three of those cases are in Arviat, meaning 57 cases are from that community.

One more cases has been confirmed in Rankin’s Inlet, bringing that community’s total to seven. The case in Rankin’s Inlet is connected to a previous case in the community.

There are no more additional cases in Whale Cove or Sanikiluaq.





There is no evidence of community transmission in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove. All individuals are in isolation and all are doing well,” Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s Chief Public Health Officer, said in a statement.

“We continue contact tracing in all impacted communities continues and are monitoring all individuals in isolation.”

Nunavut has entered a mandatory territory-wide lockdown for two weeks to attempt to halt the spike COVID-19 cases.

The Northwest Territories’ Chief Public Health Officer have taken steps to prevent the outbreak in Nunavut spreading in NT. Dr. Kami Kandola, NT’s CPHO, recently announced tighter restrictions on travellers from Nunavut, with any travellers who have visited the Kivalliq region of Nunavut — which contains all the communities who have reported COVID-19 cases except Sanikiluaq — to isolate for 14 days.

That is in addition to the suspension of the Northern travel bubble, announced Monday.