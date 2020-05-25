Behchoko RCMP is again calling for public assistance in locating the 44-year-old Behchoko local who left the scene of the fatal collision on April 22nd that claimed the life of one female passenger and injured two others.

Steven Theriault described as a First Nation man, 5’8” (177 cm), 230 lbs. (105 kg) with black hair and brown eyes currently has a warrant issued by Behchoko RCMP for his arrest.

RCMP say drugs and alcohol may have contributed to the collision, and Theriault is believed to be the driver of the vehicle.

They say he could be either in the Northwest Territories, or in Alberta, in the Greater Edmonton area or Northern Alberta.

Behchoko RCMP are asking anyone with information on Steven Theriault’s whereabouts to contact Behchoko RCMP at 867-392-1111.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.