Northwestel has been forced to push back their start date for the unlimited internet plans. Photo by Arthur C. Green/The Moose 100.1 FM

Delays from the federal regulator mean Northwestel won’t be able to roll out its unlimited internet plans on November 2.

The unlimited plans are subject to approval by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

Northwestel said in a post to Twitter that the CRTC needed more time to review their proposal, including the pricing for the unlimited plans, which Northwestel released earlier this month.

“The CRTC has informed us they need more time to consider our application for unlimited Internet,” Northwestel wrote on Twitter. “This means the new unlimited plans will not be available November 2.”

A new date for when NT residents can expect unlimited internet plans to be introduced has not been specified yet.

Unlimited plans are set to be offered first in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Norman Wells, and Hay River, alongside several Yukon and BC communities. Northwestel has plans to bring unlimited internet to every community in the Northwest Territories within three years, according to a press release.

Some NT residents have said they would be unable to afford the proposed prices for the unlimited plans.

Northwestel had proposed to price an unlimited internet plan with 250 Mbps — megabytes per second — download speed at $249.95, compared to $239.95 for a plan with equivalent speeds but a data limit of 750 GB per month.